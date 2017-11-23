ALY & FILA @ FSOE 500, The Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt [Full Set Video]

Synergy - Hello Strings (Marninx Remix) (Intro Edit)

Pablo Artigas - Patterns Like These

Amelie Lens - In Silence

Stoneface & Terminal - So What

Omar Sherif & Adam Deane - Sabotage

Aly & Fila with Ferry Tayle - Concorde

Lostly - Came Here To Forget

Aly & Fila vs. Roger Shah - Perfect Love Is Eye 2 Eye (Aly & Fila Mashup)

Arctic Moon & Purple Stories - Shadow Particles

Signum & James Dymond - Keep On Moving Up

Solis & Sean Truby pres. S&ST - Coastal Route

Aly & Fila vs. Scott Bond & Charlie Walker - Shadow

RAM & Arctic Moon with Stine Grove - A Billion Stars Above

Luke Bond ft. Roxanne Emery - On Fire (Aly & Fila Remix)

Aly & Fila - Beyond The Lights

Fady & Mina - Scirish

Aly & Fila ft. Jwaydan - We Control The Sunlight

ID - ID

Paul van Dyk ft. Plumb - I Don't Deserve You (John O'Callaghan Remix)

4 Strings - Take Me Away (Into The Night) (Darren Porter Remix)

Aly & Fila ft. Karim Youssef - Laily (Photographer Remix)

Robert Miles vs. Sneijder & Bryan Kearney - Children Of Proper Order (Aly & Fila Mashup)

Chicane ft. Moya Brennan - Saltwater (Ferry Tayle Rework)

Aly & Fila with Philippe El Sisi & Omar Sherif ft. Karim Youssef - The Chronicles (FSOE 500 Anthem)