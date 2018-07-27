deadmau5 - Monophobia (feat. Rob Swire) (Video ufficiale e testo)

deadmau5 - Monophobia (feat. Rob Swire) testo



Inside my head, there's a little place left for you

What do you know?

What do you know?



And all I want is to find out what you're going through

What do I know?

Maybe this silence is dangerous



Inside my head, there's a little place left for you

What do you know?

What do you know?



And feel what's inside you

I wanna come over

And say what you've found

Say if you're hurting

After tearing me down

It's the rain of denial



It's the way that you faking

All the tears in your eyes

Feel that I'm in slow motion

Tonight



And all I want is

To find out what you're going through

What do I know?

Maybe this silence is dangerous



I wanted to hide

Now, I just want to find you

And feel what's inside you

I wanna come over

And say what you've found

Say if you're hurting

After tearing me down

It's the rain of denial