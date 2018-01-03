Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs W&W - Crowd Control (Official Music Video)
Dimitri Vegas - Crowd Control (Radio Edit) testo
Okay
Here We Go
Every move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Here We Go
Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Here We Go
Here We Go
