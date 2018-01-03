Home #Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Video Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs W&W - Crowd Control (Official Music Video)
Video ufficiali

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs W&W - Crowd Control (Official Music Video)

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs W&W - Crowd Control (Official Music Video): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Dimitri Vegas - Crowd Control (Radio Edit) testo

Okay
Here We Go
Every move to the left

Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right

Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left

Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right

Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right

Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left

Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right

Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Here We Go
Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left

Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right

Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left

Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right

Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left

Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right
Right

Move to the left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left
Left

Take it to the right
Right
Right
Right
Right

Here We Go
Here We Go

