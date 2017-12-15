DJ Snake - A Different Way (DEVAULT Remix) (Video ufficiale e testo)

DJ Snake - A Different Way (DEVAULT Remix) testo



Could you believe I could be different?

I'll be the difference, I'll lift you high

And I understand your hesitation

Our reputation, it's no surprise

So let me redefine you

And you can see the tide move

Just like tears in the eyes do

And when you're feeling alone

Oh, baby, I'll be right here

Between the sea and silence

So breathe easy my dear

You can find sunshine in the rain

I will come running when you call my name

Even a broken heart can beat again

Forget about the one who caused you pain

I swear I'll love you in a different way

I know that love is so unforgiving

You've been a victim too many times

And I'll be the friend, hold you together

I'll be forever, will you be mine?

So let me redefine you

And you can see the tide move

Just like tears in the eyes do

And when you're feeling alone

Oh, baby, I'll be right here

Between the sea and silence

So breathe easy my dear

You can find sunshine in the rain

I will come running when you call my name

Even a broken heart can beat again

Forget about the one who caused you pain

I swear I'll love you in a different way

Hey, hey, hey

I swear I'll love you in a different way

Hey, hey, hey

I swear I'll love you in a different way