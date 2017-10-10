Hardwell presents Revealed Vol. 8 (MINIMIX)

Hardwell - Who's In The House (Intro 2017)

Sunstars - Ritual

Hardwell & Moksi - Powermove

NWYR - Voltage

SICK INDIVIDUALS - Alive (Maddix Remix)

Hardwell & KAAZE & Jonathan Mendelsohn - We Are Legends

Hardwell - The Universe

Hardwell ft. Haris - What We Need

Hardwell ft. Alexander Tidebrink - We Are One

Kill The Buzz & Hardwell ft. Max Collins - Still The One

Row Rocka - No Access

Hardwell & KSHMR - Power

Jewelz & Sparks - Crank (HWL Edit)

Maddix & KEVU - Bang

Hardwell & Maddix - Smash This Beat

MountBlaq & Villanz - BRAA

GMAXX & D3FAI - S.W.A.T.

Hardwell & Afrojack ft. MC Ambush - Hands Up

Hardwell & Henry Fong ft. Mr. Vegas - Badam

4B & Junkie Kid - Love Is Dead

Hardwell & KURA ft. Anthony B - Police (You Ain't Ready)

Jimmy Clash ft. Da Knightshiftah - Party Tribe

Maddix - The Underground

Hardwell & Dr Phunk - Here Once Again

Hardwell - Make The World Ours