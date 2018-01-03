Headhunterz&Wildstylez - Project One (Sound Rush Remix)
Headhunterz - Project 1 testo
Can't pretend it's not the end
We can't run, can't hide
Fight it, don't know it will come [3x, distorted]
Fight it, can't pretend it's not the end
[4x]
We don't know how to fight it [2x]
We can't run, can't hide
[2x]
And someone´s always been there to try and destroy the world
We've beaten them back
But we're not dealing with them anymore
We're dealing with the reason they exist
Can't pretend it's not the end
Fight it, don't know it will come [3x, distorted]
Fight it, can't pretend it's not the end
[4x]
Can't pretend it's not the end
