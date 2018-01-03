Headhunterz&Wildstylez - Project One (Sound Rush Remix)

Headhunterz - Project 1 testo



Can't pretend it's not the end

We can't run, can't hide

Fight it, don't know it will come [3x, distorted]

Fight it, can't pretend it's not the end

[4x]

We don't know how to fight it [2x]

We can't run, can't hide

[2x]

And someone´s always been there to try and destroy the world

We've beaten them back

But we're not dealing with them anymore

We're dealing with the reason they exist

Can't pretend it's not the end

Fight it, don't know it will come [3x, distorted]

Fight it, can't pretend it's not the end

[4x]

Can't pretend it's not the end