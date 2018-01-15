Home #Martin Garrix Video Happy New Year || Martin Garrix 2017 ||
Happy New Year || Martin Garrix 2017 ||

Martin Garrix @ Sunburn Festival 2017

  1. Martin Garrix - Ultra Miami 2017 Intro
  2. Martin Garrix & Brooks - Byte
  3. w/ Martin Garrix & Brooks - Byte (VIP Edit)
  4. Afrojack & Martin Garrix vs. Pierce Fulton & Mike Shinoda - Turn Up The Speakers vs. Waiting For Tomorrow (Martin Garrix Mashup)
  5. Martin Garrix & MOTi ft. Jenny Wahlström - Virus (How About Now)
  6. Martin Garrix & Jay Hardway vs. Mightyfools - Spotless vs. Footrocker (Martin Garrix Mashup)
  7. Bassjackers - Crackin (Martin Garrix Edit)
  8. w/ Martin Garrix & Tiësto - The Only Way Is Up
  9. Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely
  10. w/ Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely (Brooks Remix)
  11. Brooks & GRX vs. TJR & VINAI - Boomerang vs. Bounce Generation (Martin Garrix Mashup)
  12. The Weeknd - Can't Feel My Face (Martin Garrix Remix)
  13. The Chemical Brothers & KAAZE vs. Martin Garrix & Florian Picasso - Hey Boy, Hey Girl vs. Make Up Your Mind (Martin Garrix Mashup)
  14. TV Noise - Cell Phone
  15. Martin Garrix - Animals
  16. w/ Martin Garrix & Loopers - ID
  17. Tiësto & The Chainsmokers vs. Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan - Split vs. There For You (Martin Garrix Mashup)
  18. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)
  19. Martin Garrix & David Guetta ft. Jamie Scott & Romy Dya - So Far Away
  20. Martin Garrix & Brooks vs. David Guetta - ID
  21. Martin Garrix & Matisse & Sadko ft. Max McElligott - Together
  22. Martin Garrix & Jake Liedo vs. Galantis - Forbidden Voices vs. Runaway (Martin Garrix Ultra Mashup)
  23. w/ Martin Garrix & Mesto vs. Galantis - WIEE vs. Runaway (Martin Garrix Ultra Mashup)
  24. Martin Garrix vs. Florence + The Machine - Pizza vs. You've Got The Love (Martin Garrix Mashup)
  25. Martin Garrix & Justin Mylo - ID
  26. w/ Calvin Harris - Feel So Close (Acapella)
  27. Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love
  28. w/ Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love (DallasK Remix)

