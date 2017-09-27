NGHTMRE - Embrace (feat. Xavier Dunn) (Video ufficiale e testo)
NGHTMRE - Embrace (feat. Xavier Dunn) testo
Another one for the lovers
Huh okay
Baby love me down Cuz I just wanna
Embrace you, all if you know wanna mean
Gosh!
Like me love me baby
Party on...
Don't you? don't you wanna love Me all
Soo let's go to my place let's have one on one
Cause it's killing me looking at you from a distance
What's your name
Where do you live
Cuz I wanna be friends for life yeah
Yeah
Let's embrace us
Let me embrace you yeah
Cause I love yah
Never found others
(Climax)
Embrace us
Embrace you yeah you baby
Cause I love you
Just tell me if you love me back
If you do just hold on the feeling
Cause that feeling is the best thing
(Climax)
Embrace us
Embrace you yeah you baby
Cause I love you
Sync * oooh we always have good times
Soo baby... you constantly on my mind
yeah so bad
My wish is to be with you
Nd if I had my way
We would do it every single day
We would b together no lie no lie
