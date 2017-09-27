NGHTMRE - Embrace (feat. Xavier Dunn) (Video ufficiale e testo)

NGHTMRE - Embrace (feat. Xavier Dunn) testo



Another one for the lovers

Huh okay

Baby love me down Cuz I just wanna

Embrace you, all if you know wanna mean

Gosh!

Like me love me baby

Party on...

Don't you? don't you wanna love Me all

Soo let's go to my place let's have one on one

Cause it's killing me looking at you from a distance

What's your name

Where do you live

Cuz I wanna be friends for life yeah

Yeah

Let's embrace us

Let me embrace you yeah

Cause I love yah

Never found others

(Climax)

Embrace us

Embrace you yeah you baby

Cause I love you



Just tell me if you love me back

If you do just hold on the feeling

Cause that feeling is the best thing

(Climax)

Embrace us

Embrace you yeah you baby

Cause I love you



Sync * oooh we always have good times

Soo baby... you constantly on my mind

yeah so bad

My wish is to be with you

Nd if I had my way

We would do it every single day

We would b together no lie no lie