R3hab - Ain't That Why (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yeah
These hearts are cold, it's hard no joke
We go for broke, lips touch face up
You say it yourself, I'm heaven, I'm hell
You crack my shell, fake that gets off
Favorite room at the Roosevelt
Head is spinning like carousel
Strip tease and Tequila
Mad love is a healer
Til' I knock you off your pedestal
Blame my shit on the chemicals
'Cause I always speak my feelings, I mean it
Ain't that why you love me?
Ain't that why you still come back for more?
Ain't that why you love me?
Maybe I'm the truth you're looking for
Ain't that why you?
Ain't that why you?
Ain't that why you?
Ain't that why you love me?
Ain't that why?
Ain't that why?
Ain't that why?
Ain't that why you love me?
Were north, were south, I run my mouth
You have your doubts (I don't blame ya)
I'm weak I'm tough, fuck up, make up
Then words get rough (that's my nature)
I stay unpredictable
Borderline too cynical
You bounce out that crazy
So between my feelings
So I put on you on that pedestal
All on fire like chemical
But I always speak my feelings, I mean it
Ain't that why you love me?
Ain't that why you still come back for more?
Ain't that why you love me?
Maybe I'm the truth you're looking for
Ain't that why you?
Ain't that why you?
Ain't that why you?
Ain't that why you love me?
Ain't that why?
Ain't that why?
Ain't that why?
Ain't that why you love me?
Ain't that why?
Ain't that why?
Ain't that why?
Ain't that why you love me?
