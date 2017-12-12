Home #R3hab Video R3hab - Ain't That Why (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

R3hab - Ain't That Why (Video ufficiale e testo)

R3hab - Ain't That Why: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

2 condivisioni

R3hab - Ain't That Why testo

Yeah

These hearts are cold, it's hard no joke


We go for broke, lips touch face up
You say it yourself, I'm heaven, I'm hell
You crack my shell, fake that gets off
Favorite room at the Roosevelt
Head is spinning like carousel
Strip tease and Tequila
Mad love is a healer
Til' I knock you off your pedestal
Blame my shit on the chemicals
'Cause I always speak my feelings, I mean it

Ain't that why you love me?
Ain't that why you still come back for more?
Ain't that why you love me?
Maybe I'm the truth you're looking for
Ain't that why you?
Ain't that why you?
Ain't that why you?
Ain't that why you love me?
Ain't that why?

Ain't that why?
Ain't that why?
Ain't that why you love me?

Were north, were south, I run my mouth
You have your doubts (I don't blame ya)
I'm weak I'm tough, fuck up, make up
Then words get rough (that's my nature)
I stay unpredictable
Borderline too cynical
You bounce out that crazy
So between my feelings
So I put on you on that pedestal
All on fire like chemical
But I always speak my feelings, I mean it

Ain't that why you love me?
Ain't that why you still come back for more?
Ain't that why you love me?
Maybe I'm the truth you're looking for
Ain't that why you?
Ain't that why you?
Ain't that why you?
Ain't that why you love me?
Ain't that why?

Ain't that why?
Ain't that why?
Ain't that why you love me?
Ain't that why?
Ain't that why?
Ain't that why?
Ain't that why you love me?

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #R3hab

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs