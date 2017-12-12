R3hab - Ain't That Why (Video ufficiale e testo)

R3hab - Ain't That Why testo



Yeah



These hearts are cold, it's hard no joke





We go for broke, lips touch face up

You say it yourself, I'm heaven, I'm hell

You crack my shell, fake that gets off

Favorite room at the Roosevelt

Head is spinning like carousel

Strip tease and Tequila

Mad love is a healer

Til' I knock you off your pedestal

Blame my shit on the chemicals

'Cause I always speak my feelings, I mean it



Ain't that why you love me?

Ain't that why you still come back for more?

Ain't that why you love me?

Maybe I'm the truth you're looking for

Ain't that why you?

Ain't that why you?

Ain't that why you?

Ain't that why you love me?

Ain't that why?



Ain't that why?

Ain't that why?

Ain't that why you love me?



Were north, were south, I run my mouth

You have your doubts (I don't blame ya)

I'm weak I'm tough, fuck up, make up

Then words get rough (that's my nature)

I stay unpredictable

Borderline too cynical

You bounce out that crazy

So between my feelings

So I put on you on that pedestal

All on fire like chemical

But I always speak my feelings, I mean it



Ain't that why you love me?

Ain't that why you still come back for more?

Ain't that why you love me?

Maybe I'm the truth you're looking for

Ain't that why you?

Ain't that why you?

Ain't that why you?

Ain't that why you love me?

Ain't that why?



Ain't that why?

Ain't that why?

Ain't that why you love me?

Ain't that why?

Ain't that why?

Ain't that why?

Ain't that why you love me?