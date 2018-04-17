Steve Angello, Sam Martin - Nothing Scares Me Anymore

Steve Angello - Nothing Scares Me Anymore (feat. Sam Martin) testo



[Verse]

You know we've been fooled

Go bring the tears in night

Don't know if I'll see the morning light

It's hard to resist then when he was here

Easy to, easy to get swept in

I found my place in the great design

Now I see the way that the humble ride

It's hard to know you're low when you think you're high

Hard to see the way in the reckless life



[Chorus]

Been living in a darked out paradise

Hate to say I've been fooled all this time

If I don't get out of here alive

At least you'll always know I really tried

Go ahead and take your aim

I refuse to fight your war

Go on win the bets you made

Nothing scares me anymore

Nothing scares me anymore



[Break]

Nothing scaring, nothing scaring me

Nothing scaring, nothing scaring me

Nothing scaring, nothing scaring me

Nothing scares me anymore



[Bridge]

Life, life



[Chorus]

Been living in a darked out paradise

Hate to say I've been fooled all this time

If I don't get out of here alive

At least you'll always know I really tried

Go ahead and take your aim

I refuse to fight your war

Go on win the bets you made

Nothing scares me anymore

Nothing scares me anymore



[Break]

Nothing scaring, nothing scaring me

Nothing scaring, nothing scaring me

Nothing scaring, nothing scaring me

Nothing scares me anymore