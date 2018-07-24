Home #Tomorrowland Video MATTN | Tomorrowland Belgium 2018
MATTN | Tomorrowland Belgium 2018

MATTN AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 22, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST

  • MATTN & Futuristic Polar Bears vs. Push & Klaas - Café Del Mar (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Klaas Vocal Mix)
  • w/ Martin Luther King - I Have A Dream
  • Mad M.A.C. & Jamis - Renegade Master (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Edit)
  • Brooks & GRX vs. Dua Lipa - New Boomerang Rules (Martin Garrix Mashup)
  • Benny Benassi pres. The Biz - Satisfaction (Ca$htag Remix)
  • Don Diablo - Momentum
  • Dr. Shiver & Candi Staton - You Got The Love (Official 2017 Remode)
  • Marshmello & Selena Gomez - Wolves (ID Remix)
  • Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss (R3HAB Remix)
  • w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash ft. John Martin - Reload
  • w/ TJR & VINAI - Bounce Generation (Acapella)
  • Onesummer - Kadinin Sesi
  • w/ Sandro Silva & Quintino - Epic
  • Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle (UNKWN Remix)
  • w/ Quintino & Curbi - Get Down
  • Marshmello ft. Khalid - Silence (Tiësto Big Room Remix)
  • Bassjackers - The Riddle
  • Flo Rida ft. T-Pain - Low
  • w/ Rune RK - Calabria
  • w/ Hardwell & MAKJ - Countdown (Acapella)
  • w/ Chardy & Kronic - S.W.A.T. Team (Everybody Fucking *Beep* Jump Acapella)
  • w/ Hardwell & Quintino - Woest
  • Sidney Samson & Gwise - Soldier
  • Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Trevor Guthrie - Dreamer (Matisse & Sadko Remix)
  • The Carters - Apeshit
  • w/ Blasterjaxx & Bassjackers - Switch
  • MC Fioti & Future & J Balvin & Stefflon Don & Juan Magan - Bum Bum Tam Tam (David Guetta Remix)
  • Robert Miles - Children (ID Remix)
  • ID - ID
  • Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You
  • w/ Avicii & Nicky Romero ft. Noonie Bao - I Could Be The One (Acapella)
  • w/ FTampa & WAO - Troy
  • Justice - D.A.N.C.E. (Yultron Remix)
  • w/ Deorro - Offspring
  • Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX - I Love It (SICK INDIVIDUALS Remix)
  • Eurythmics vs. Halfway House - Sweet Peak Dreams (MAKJ Edit)
  • w/ Deorro - Stopping Us
  • Armin van Buuren & W&W vs. Swedish House Mafia & Garmiani - If It Ain't Dutch vs. One (Ummet Ozcan Smashup)
  • DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - All I Do Is Win
  • w/ Pitbull ft. Lil Jon & Will.I.Am & JD - Put Your Fuckin Hands Up (Acapella)
  • w/ Will Sparks - The March
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way (Waiting For) (Digital Freq & Bartosz Brenes Remix)
  • w/ Will Sparks & Joel Fletcher - Kooka
  • John Newman vs. Martin Garrix & Brooks - Love Me Again Byte (Chunky Dip Edit)
  • DJ Snake - Magenta Riddim (Lumberjack Remix)
  • 50 Cent ft. Olivia - Candy Shop (Michael Noiser Bootleg)
  • w/ ID - ID
  • w/ Chardy & Kronic - S.W.A.T. Team (Everybody Fucking *Beep* Jump Acapella)
  • Hardwell & Blasterjaxx ft. Mitch Crown - Bigroom Never Dies
  • Praia Del Sol - Maria Lionza (Massivedrum Remix)
  • Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae

