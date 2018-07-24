MATTN | Tomorrowland Belgium 2018
MATTN AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 22, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST
- MATTN & Futuristic Polar Bears vs. Push & Klaas - Café Del Mar (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Klaas Vocal Mix)
- w/ Martin Luther King - I Have A Dream
- Mad M.A.C. & Jamis - Renegade Master (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Edit)
- Brooks & GRX vs. Dua Lipa - New Boomerang Rules (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- Benny Benassi pres. The Biz - Satisfaction (Ca$htag Remix)
- Don Diablo - Momentum
- Dr. Shiver & Candi Staton - You Got The Love (Official 2017 Remode)
- Marshmello & Selena Gomez - Wolves (ID Remix)
- Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss (R3HAB Remix)
- w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash ft. John Martin - Reload
- w/ TJR & VINAI - Bounce Generation (Acapella)
- Onesummer - Kadinin Sesi
- w/ Sandro Silva & Quintino - Epic
- Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle (UNKWN Remix)
- w/ Quintino & Curbi - Get Down
- Marshmello ft. Khalid - Silence (Tiësto Big Room Remix)
- Bassjackers - The Riddle
- Flo Rida ft. T-Pain - Low
- w/ Rune RK - Calabria
- w/ Hardwell & MAKJ - Countdown (Acapella)
- w/ Chardy & Kronic - S.W.A.T. Team (Everybody Fucking *Beep* Jump Acapella)
- w/ Hardwell & Quintino - Woest
- Sidney Samson & Gwise - Soldier
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Trevor Guthrie - Dreamer (Matisse & Sadko Remix)
- The Carters - Apeshit
- w/ Blasterjaxx & Bassjackers - Switch
- MC Fioti & Future & J Balvin & Stefflon Don & Juan Magan - Bum Bum Tam Tam (David Guetta Remix)
- Robert Miles - Children (ID Remix)
- ID - ID
- Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You
- w/ Avicii & Nicky Romero ft. Noonie Bao - I Could Be The One (Acapella)
- w/ FTampa & WAO - Troy
- Justice - D.A.N.C.E. (Yultron Remix)
- w/ Deorro - Offspring
- Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX - I Love It (SICK INDIVIDUALS Remix)
- Eurythmics vs. Halfway House - Sweet Peak Dreams (MAKJ Edit)
- w/ Deorro - Stopping Us
- Armin van Buuren & W&W vs. Swedish House Mafia & Garmiani - If It Ain't Dutch vs. One (Ummet Ozcan Smashup)
- DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - All I Do Is Win
- w/ Pitbull ft. Lil Jon & Will.I.Am & JD - Put Your Fuckin Hands Up (Acapella)
- w/ Will Sparks - The March
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way (Waiting For) (Digital Freq & Bartosz Brenes Remix)
- w/ Will Sparks & Joel Fletcher - Kooka
- John Newman vs. Martin Garrix & Brooks - Love Me Again Byte (Chunky Dip Edit)
- DJ Snake - Magenta Riddim (Lumberjack Remix)
- 50 Cent ft. Olivia - Candy Shop (Michael Noiser Bootleg)
- w/ ID - ID
- w/ Chardy & Kronic - S.W.A.T. Team (Everybody Fucking *Beep* Jump Acapella)
- Hardwell & Blasterjaxx ft. Mitch Crown - Bigroom Never Dies
- Praia Del Sol - Maria Lionza (Massivedrum Remix)
- Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae
