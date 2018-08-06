Nora En Pure @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2018 (Organ of Harmony) (Weekend 2)
NORA EN PURE AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 28, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST
- Danijel Kostic - Vinternatt (Nora En Pure & Sons Of Maria Remix)
- Andrea Oliva - For You
- Nora En Pure - Diving With Whales
- Bontan - The First Time
- Martin Ikin - She's Ok
- Claptone ft. Nathan Nicholson - Under The Moon (Lee Foss Remix)
- Nora En Pure - Sphinx
- Piem - Love Commandments (Alaia & Gallo Remix)
- Gorgon City - Primal Call
- Chris Lake & Marco Lys - La Tromba (Marco Lys 2018 Rework)
- Nora En Pure - Roots
- RÜFÜS - No Place
- Eelke Kleijn - 51 Degrees Nord
- Nora En Pure - Tears In Your Eyes
- Daniel Portman - Vulnerable
