Jauz @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Weekend 2) (The Rose Garden)

Jauz - Jaws Theme

w/ Skrillex & Jauz ft. Fatman Scoop - Squad Out

Subshock & Evangelos - NGAF

DJ Snake ft. G4SHI - 4 Life (Habstrakt Remix)

Skrillex & MUST DIE! - VIP's

w/ Matroda - Chronic

w/ JOYRYDE - The Box

Daft Punk - One More Time

Jauz ft. Aretha Franklin - Deeper Love

Ghost Town DJ's - My Boo (Tom Budin Remix)

w/ Kaskade & Skrillex - Lick It

Kideko & George Kwali - Crank It

Drake ft. Giggs - KMT

w/ Calvin Harris ft. Frank Ocean & Migos - Slide

w/ Skepsis - Goes Like

Porter Robinson & Mat Zo - Easy

w/ Skrillex & Jauz ft. Fatman Scoop - Squad Out (VIP)

Jauz - ID

Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400

w/ Zedd & Grey - Adrenaline

Technotronic - Pump Up The Jam (Luca Lush Remix)

The Game ft. Skrillex - El Chapo (Prod. by Bangladesh) (Sikdope Remix)

w/ Nonsens - Sabotage

Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Save The World (Crankdat Re-Crank)

w/ Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder - Move That Body

SCNDL - The Munsta (Jauz Remix)

Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine

w/ Galantis - Runaway (U & I)

w/ Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party

w/ DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You (SLANDER & B-Sides Remix)

Chase & Status - International (Jauz Remix)

Alice Deejay - Better Off Alone

w/ Jauz - ID

Yeah Yeah Yeahs & A-Trak & Kid Kamillion vs. Rihanna ft. Drake vs. Mightyfools & Yellow Claw & Hasse De Moor - - Heads Will Roll vs. Work vs. Lick Dat (Flosstradamus Edit)

w/ Jauz - ID

Boombox Cartel - Jefe

w/ Party Favor - WAWA

Calvin Harris ft. Florence Welch - Sweet Nothing

w/ Tisoki & Jarvis - Everybody Know Me

DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - All I Do Is Win

w/ Franky Nuts ft. Mikey Ceaser & p0gman - Bring It On

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Otherside

w/ Skrillex - Ruffneck (Chode Gang Remix)

w/ Beyoncé - 7/11 (Jack Ü Remix)

Nonsens ft. Ericka Jane - Serve It Up (VIP)

Skepta - Man (Gang) (Jauz Remix)

Swedish House Mafia - One

w/ Wiwek & Skrillex ft. Eliphant - Killa

w/ YOGI ft. Pusha T - Burial (Skrillex & TrollPhace Remix / G-Buck Edit)

Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On (Dillon Francis & Jauz Remix)

Guru Josh Project & Klaas vs. JOYRYDE - Infinite Hot Drums (Boombox Cartel Edit)

Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae

w/ Habstrakt - My People

Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams

w/ Jauz vs. Route 94 vs. Botnek & Savage Skullz - Feel The Volume Love (Henry Fong Mashup)

Jauz & Crankdat - I Hold Still

Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

w/ Jauz - Alpha

w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (Jauz Remix)

deadmau5 ft. Rob Swire - Ghosts 'N' Stuff

w/ Jauz x Ghastly - Ghost 'N' Sharks

Robert Miles - Children (Dream Version)

w/ Knife Party - PLUR Police (Jauz Remix)

Dillon Francis ft. G-Eazy - Say Less (Eptic Remix)

Dr. Ozi ft. MagMag - HartyHar

Diplo ft. Faustix & ImanoS & Kai - Revolution

w/ Tisoki - Adrenaline (VIP)

Jack Ü ft. Kiesza - Take Ü There (Felix Cartal Remix)

w/ TC - Tap Ho

The Prototypes ft. Mad Hed City - Pop It Off

Skrillex - Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites (Dirtyphonics Remix)

w/ Doctor P - Sweet Shop (Friction vs. Camo & Krooked Remix)

Andy C - What Bass

w/ Noisia - Get Deaded (Bassnectar Remix)