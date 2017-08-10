VINAI @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Weekend 2)
VINAI @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Weekend 2)
- Carnage & VINAI - Time For The Techno
- Soltri & Jantsen & Dirt Monkey - Booty Bounce
- Zomboy - Terror Squad (Bro Safari & Ricky Remedy Remix)
- Ricky Remedy ft. Taranchyla - Take It
- Borgore & Caked Up Vs. Linkin Park - Tomahawk Numb (VINAI Remix)
- TJR & VINAI - Bounce Generation
- VINAI - Techno
- VINAI - Zombie
- R3hab & VINAI - How We Party
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. VINAI - Louder
- VINAI - Our Style
- The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
- w/ ID - ID
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
- Steve Aoki & DVBBS ft. 2 Chainz - Without U
- W&W x Vini Vici - Chakra
- J Balvin & Willy William - Mi Gente (Henry Fong Remix)
- w/ ID - ID
- Darude - Sandstorm
- w/ Flosstradamus ft. Casino - Mosh Pit (Acapella)
- Barely Alive - Poison Dart
- FuntCase & Virtual Riot - Borg (Downlink Remix)
- Kendrick Lamar - Humble
- KANDY ft. Mina - Initiator
- Oasis - Wonderwall
- w/ Aazar & Kovalenco Gennadi ft. Lil Jon - 2 Lit
- KAYZO - Whistle Wars
- Daddy Yankee - Gasolina (Blasterjaxx Edit)
- Kash Simic & Lvndo ft. Hawkboy - Freaks
- ID - ID
- w/ Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton - Can't Hold Us (Acapella)
- Skellism & Terror Bass ft. Lil Jon - In The Pit
- Valentino Khan & Skrillex ft. Kstylis - Slam Dunk
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (JayKode Remix)
- w/ San Holo & Yellow Claw - Old Days
- VINAI - ID
- Riot Ten & Sullivan King - Fuck It
- w/ Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger (Acapella)
- Dash Berlin ft. Do - Heaven (Isaac Remix)
- Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit
- DJ Snake & Yellow Claw - Ocho Cinco
- The Galaxy - Turn Day Turn Night
- Wavedash - Bang
- Fatman Scoop ft. Crooklyn Clan - Be Faithful (Put Your Hands Up)
- ID - ID
- Bad Royale ft. Mark Hardy - Galaxy Ranger
- Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Bad And Boujee (R3hab vs. No Riddim & It's Different Remix)
- VINAI ft. Harrison - The Wave (Coone Edit)
- Tang & Mushroom - Rich Man
- w/ Empire Of The Sun - Walking On A Dream (Acapella)
- DVBBS & VINAI - Raveology
- The Chainsmokers ft. Emily Warren - Paris (VINAI Remix)
