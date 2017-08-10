Home #Tomorrowland Video VINAI @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Weekend 2)
  1. Carnage & VINAI - Time For The Techno
  2. Soltri & Jantsen & Dirt Monkey - Booty Bounce
  3. Zomboy - Terror Squad (Bro Safari & Ricky Remedy Remix)
  4. Ricky Remedy ft. Taranchyla - Take It
  5. Borgore & Caked Up Vs. Linkin Park - Tomahawk Numb (VINAI Remix)
  6. TJR & VINAI - Bounce Generation
  7. VINAI - Techno
  8. VINAI - Zombie
  9. R3hab & VINAI - How We Party
  10. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. VINAI - Louder
  11. VINAI - Our Style
  12. The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
  13. w/ ID - ID
  14. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
  15. Steve Aoki & DVBBS ft. 2 Chainz - Without U
  16. W&W x Vini Vici - Chakra
  17. J Balvin & Willy William - Mi Gente (Henry Fong Remix)
  18. w/ ID - ID
  19. Darude - Sandstorm
  20. w/ Flosstradamus ft. Casino - Mosh Pit (Acapella)
  21. Barely Alive - Poison Dart
  22. FuntCase & Virtual Riot - Borg (Downlink Remix)
  23. Kendrick Lamar - Humble
  24. KANDY ft. Mina - Initiator
  25. Oasis - Wonderwall
  26. w/ Aazar & Kovalenco Gennadi ft. Lil Jon - 2 Lit
  27. KAYZO - Whistle Wars
  28. Daddy Yankee - Gasolina (Blasterjaxx Edit)
  29. Kash Simic & Lvndo ft. Hawkboy - Freaks
  30. ID - ID
  31. w/ Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton - Can't Hold Us (Acapella)
  32. Skellism & Terror Bass ft. Lil Jon - In The Pit
  33. Valentino Khan & Skrillex ft. Kstylis - Slam Dunk
  34. The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (JayKode Remix)
  35. w/ San Holo & Yellow Claw - Old Days
  36. VINAI - ID
  37. Riot Ten & Sullivan King - Fuck It
  38. w/ Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger (Acapella)
  39. Dash Berlin ft. Do - Heaven (Isaac Remix)
  40. Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit
  41. DJ Snake & Yellow Claw - Ocho Cinco
  42. The Galaxy - Turn Day Turn Night
  43. Wavedash - Bang
  44. Fatman Scoop ft. Crooklyn Clan - Be Faithful (Put Your Hands Up)
  45. ID - ID
  46. Bad Royale ft. Mark Hardy - Galaxy Ranger
  47. Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Bad And Boujee (R3hab vs. No Riddim & It's Different Remix)
  48. VINAI ft. Harrison - The Wave (Coone Edit)
  49. Tang & Mushroom - Rich Man
  50. w/ Empire Of The Sun - Walking On A Dream (Acapella)
  51. DVBBS & VINAI - Raveology
  52. The Chainsmokers ft. Emily Warren - Paris (VINAI Remix)

