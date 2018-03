Valentino Khan - Lick It (Video ufficiale e testo)

Valentino Khan - Lick It testo



[Verse]

Take it, hold it, pass it down

Pat it, lick it, pull it down

Take it, hold it, pass it down

Pat it, lick it, pull it down



[Pre-Chorus]

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it, lick it, lick it

Lick it, lick it down (down)



[Chorus]

Lick it (lick it down)

Lick it (lick it down)

(Lick it, lick it down)

Lick it (down on the floor now)

Lick it (lick it down)

(Lick it, lick it, lick it down)



[Verse]

Take it, hold it, pass it down

Pat it, lick it, pull it down

Take it, hold it, pass it down

Pat it, lick it, pull it down



[Bridge]

Lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Take it, hold it, pass it down

Pat it, lick it, pull it down

Take it, hold it, pass it down

Pat it, lick it, pull it down



[Pre-Chorus]

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it down, down

Lick it, lick it, lick it, lick it

Lick it, lick it down (down)



[Chorus]

Lick it (lick it down)

Lick it (lick it down)

(Lick it, lick it down)

Lick it (down on the floor now)

Lick it (lick it down)

(Lick it, lick it, lick it down)



[Outro]

Take it, hold it, pass it down

Pat it, lick it, pull it down

Take it, hold it, pass it down

Pat it, lick it, pull it down

Take it, hold it, pass it down

Pat it, lick it, pull it down

Take it, hold it, pass it down

Pat it, lick it, pull it down

Lick it, lick it, lick it down