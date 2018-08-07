Black Coffee Live From Ibiza August 2017 mix
BLACK COFFEE DJ MAG HQ - AUG 20, 2017 - TRACKLIST / SETLIS
- DakhaBrakha - Yagudki (Bedouin Remix)
- Frankey & Sandrino ft. La Oberg - Ways Of The Sun
- Guy Mantzur & Roy Rosenfeld - Epika
- Weekend Heroes - D-compression (Ran Salman Remix)
- Guy Mantzur & Khen ft. Kamila - Children With No Name
- MULYA - Marvin
- Henrik Schwarz - Take Words In Return (Jimi Jules Remix)
- Yamil & Stefano Crabuzza - Wabi Sabi
- Cid Inc - Coastlines
- ID - ID
- Alsarah & The Nubatones - Fulani (Pablo Fierro Remix)
- Culoe De Song - Judgement Day
- DkA - Bonjour L'Afrique (Sobek Seven Sisters Remix)
- ID - ID
- w/ Charlie Chaplin - The Great Dictator's Speech
- XOA - Diaspora (Laolu Remix)
- ID - ID
- DJ X-Trio ft. Luzolo - Africa (Manoo Aitf Mix)
- Manoo & Raoul K ft. Ahmed Sosso - Toukan
- w/ Danny Tenaglia ft. Celeda - Music Is The Answer (Dancin' And Prancin') (Acapella)
- w/ David Jones pres. Diva & Jones - Ma Ma Se
- Manoo & Raoul K ft. Ahmed Sosso - Toukan (Dixon Rework)
- w/ ID - ID
- Rancido - Devil's Den
- Ten City - That's The Way Love Is (Deep House Mix)
