Black Coffee Live From Ibiza August 2017 mix
Black Coffee Live From Ibiza August 2017 mix

BLACK COFFEE DJ MAG HQ - AUG 20, 2017 - TRACKLIST / SETLIS

  • DakhaBrakha - Yagudki (Bedouin Remix)
  • Frankey & Sandrino ft. La Oberg - Ways Of The Sun
  • Guy Mantzur & Roy Rosenfeld - Epika
  • Weekend Heroes - D-compression (Ran Salman Remix)
  • Guy Mantzur & Khen ft. Kamila - Children With No Name
  • MULYA - Marvin
  • Henrik Schwarz - Take Words In Return (Jimi Jules Remix)
  • Yamil & Stefano Crabuzza - Wabi Sabi
  • Cid Inc - Coastlines
  • ID - ID
  • Alsarah & The Nubatones - Fulani (Pablo Fierro Remix)
  • Culoe De Song - Judgement Day
  • DkA - Bonjour L'Afrique (Sobek Seven Sisters Remix)
  • ID - ID
  • w/ Charlie Chaplin - The Great Dictator's Speech
  • XOA - Diaspora (Laolu Remix)
  • ID - ID
  • DJ X-Trio ft. Luzolo - Africa (Manoo Aitf Mix)
  • Manoo & Raoul K ft. Ahmed Sosso - Toukan
  • w/ Danny Tenaglia ft. Celeda - Music Is The Answer (Dancin' And Prancin') (Acapella)
  • w/ David Jones pres. Diva & Jones - Ma Ma Se
  • Manoo & Raoul K ft. Ahmed Sosso - Toukan (Dixon Rework)
  • w/ ID - ID
  • Rancido - Devil's Den
  • Ten City - That's The Way Love Is (Deep House Mix)

