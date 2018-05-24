Virtual Self @ EDC Las Vegas 2018 (circuitGROUNDS)
Virtual Self @ EDC Las Vegas 2018 (circuitGROUNDS)
- Deapmash - Halcyon (Virtual Self Remix)
- Virtual Self - Ghost Voices
- w/ Virtual Self - Ghost Voices (Raito Remix)
- w/ Asagaoaudio - Ring And Portrait
- Pryda - Stay With Me
- Lamont - Titanic (Virtual Self Edit)
- Spektre - Another Life (Virtual Self Edit)
- Dutch Force - Deadline (Virtual Self Edit)
- Silvertear - So Deep (Perfect Sphere Remix)
- Ayla - Ayla (Taucher Remix)
- KayCee - Escape (Electro Mix)
- Misjah & Groovehead - Trippin Out
- Voodoo & Serano - Blood Is Pumpin'
- ID - ID
- Yves Deruyter - Back To Earth (Rave Mix)
- Bôa - Duvet (Scummv Remix / Virtual Self Edit)
- Ian Van Dahl ft. Marsha - Castles In The Sky
- Virtual Self - a.i.ngel (Become God)
- ID - ID
- Cherry Moon Trax - The House Of House
- Otira - Take Me (Virtual Self Edit)
- Outphase - Quasar (Virtual Self Edit)
- Outblast - Master's Symphony
- The Reactor & Raoul meets Impulse Factory - Hardcore Will Never Die (DJ Paul Remix)
- Virtual Self - Ghost Voices (technic_Angel Remix)
- Technical Itch vs. Kemal - The Calling (Virtual Self Edit)
- DE-SIRE - SP-TRIP MACHINE ~Jungle Mix~ (Virtual Self Edit)
- Current Value - Tremor (Virtual Self Edit)
- Virtual Self - Particle Arts
- Concord Dawn - Take Me Away (Virtual Self Edit)
- Gammer - Nostalgia (Virtual Self Edit)
- I:Gor - Game Tight (Virtual Self Edit)
- I:Gor - Devil Has A Name (Virtual Self Edit)
- Current Value - Mercury (Virtual Self Edit)
- Callie Reiff & Ronaissance - Tin Machine (Empyrean Tears Remix / Virtual Self Edit)
- Virtual Self - Eon Break
