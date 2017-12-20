Home Video
Djs From Mars - Best Of 2017 Rewind Megamashup - 40 tracks in 5 minutes
  1. Katy Perry ft. Migos - Bon Appétit (Instrumental Mix)
  2. w/ Jason Derulo ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - Swalla (Acapella)
  3. w/ Sean Paul ft. Dua Lipa - No Lie (Acapella)
  4. w/ Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - Rockabye (Acapella)
  5. Justin Bieber & BloodPop - Friends (Instrumental Mix)
  6. w/ Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back (Acapella)
  7. w/ Katy Perry ft. Migos - Bon Appétit (Acapella)
  8. w/ Kygo & Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me (Acapella)
  9. w/ Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Acapella)
  10. w/ Sean Paul ft. Dua Lipa - No Lie (Acapella)
  11. Katy Perry ft. Migos - Bon Appétit (Instrumental Mix)
  12. w/ Jax Jones ft. RAYE - You Don't Know Me (Acapella)
  13. w/ Jason Derulo ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - Swalla (Acapella)
  14. w/ Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm (Acapella)
  15. w/ Drake - Passionfruit (Acapella)
  16. w/ Dua Lipa - New Rules (Acapella)
  17. Ofenbach - Be Mine (Instrumental Mix)
  18. w/ Marshmello & Selena Gomez - Wolves (Acapella)
  19. w/ Imagine Dragons - Thunder (Acapella)
  20. Justin Bieber & BloodPop - Friends (Instrumental Mix)
  21. w/ Bruno Mars - That's What I Like (Acapella)
  22. w/ The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk - I Feel It Coming (Acapella)
  23. w/ Bruno Mars - Versace On The Floor (Acapella)
  24. w/ Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams & Katy Perry & Big Sean - Feels (Acapella)
  25. w/ Justin Bieber & BloodPop - Friends (Acapella)
  26. w/ Avicii ft. Sandro Cavazza - Without You (Acapella)
  27. J Balvin & Willy William - Mi Gente (Instrumental Mix)
  28. w/ Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar (Acapella)
  29. w/ Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana (Acapella)
  30. w/ Major Lazer ft. Travis Scott & Camila Cabello & Quavo - Know No Better (Acapella)
  31. Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams & Katy Perry & Big Sean - Feels (Instrumental Mix)
  32. w/ Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay (Acapella)
  33. w/ DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne - I'm The One (Acapella)
  34. w/ J Balvin & Willy William - Mi Gente (Acapella)
  35. w/ Martin Jensen - Solo Dance (Acapella)
  36. w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know (Acapella)
  37. DNCE ft. Nicki Minaj - Kissing Strangers (Instrumental Mix)
  38. w/ Katy Perry - Swish Swish (Acapella)
  39. DNCE ft. Nicki Minaj - Kissing Strangers
  40. w/ P!nk - What About Us (Acapella)
  41. Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (Instrumental Mix)
  42. w/ DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts (Acapella)
  43. w/ Kendrick Lamar - Humble (Acapella)
  44. w/ Charlie Puth - Attention (Acapella)
  45. w/ Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (Acapella)
  46. Calvin Harris ft. Frank Ocean & Migos - Slide (Instrumental Mix)
  47. w/ Clean Bandit ft. Zara Larsson - Symphony (Acapella)
  48. w/ David Guetta & Afrojack ft. Charli XCX & French Montana - Dirty Sexy Money (Acapella)
  49. w/ Liam Payne ft. Quavo - Strip That Down (Acapella)
  50. w/ The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Acapella)

