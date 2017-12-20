Djs From Mars - Best Of 2017 Rewind Megamashup - 40 tracks in 5 minutes
Djs From Mars - Best of 2017 Rewind Megamashup
- Katy Perry ft. Migos - Bon Appétit (Instrumental Mix)
- w/ Jason Derulo ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - Swalla (Acapella)
- w/ Sean Paul ft. Dua Lipa - No Lie (Acapella)
- w/ Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - Rockabye (Acapella)
- Justin Bieber & BloodPop - Friends (Instrumental Mix)
- w/ Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back (Acapella)
- w/ Katy Perry ft. Migos - Bon Appétit (Acapella)
- w/ Kygo & Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me (Acapella)
- w/ Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Acapella)
- w/ Sean Paul ft. Dua Lipa - No Lie (Acapella)
- Katy Perry ft. Migos - Bon Appétit (Instrumental Mix)
- w/ Jax Jones ft. RAYE - You Don't Know Me (Acapella)
- w/ Jason Derulo ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - Swalla (Acapella)
- w/ Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - Chained To The Rhythm (Acapella)
- w/ Drake - Passionfruit (Acapella)
- w/ Dua Lipa - New Rules (Acapella)
- Ofenbach - Be Mine (Instrumental Mix)
- w/ Marshmello & Selena Gomez - Wolves (Acapella)
- w/ Imagine Dragons - Thunder (Acapella)
- Justin Bieber & BloodPop - Friends (Instrumental Mix)
- w/ Bruno Mars - That's What I Like (Acapella)
- w/ The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk - I Feel It Coming (Acapella)
- w/ Bruno Mars - Versace On The Floor (Acapella)
- w/ Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams & Katy Perry & Big Sean - Feels (Acapella)
- w/ Justin Bieber & BloodPop - Friends (Acapella)
- w/ Avicii ft. Sandro Cavazza - Without You (Acapella)
- J Balvin & Willy William - Mi Gente (Instrumental Mix)
- w/ Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar (Acapella)
- w/ Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana (Acapella)
- w/ Major Lazer ft. Travis Scott & Camila Cabello & Quavo - Know No Better (Acapella)
- Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams & Katy Perry & Big Sean - Feels (Instrumental Mix)
- w/ Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay (Acapella)
- w/ DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne - I'm The One (Acapella)
- w/ J Balvin & Willy William - Mi Gente (Acapella)
- w/ Martin Jensen - Solo Dance (Acapella)
- w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know (Acapella)
- DNCE ft. Nicki Minaj - Kissing Strangers (Instrumental Mix)
- w/ Katy Perry - Swish Swish (Acapella)
- DNCE ft. Nicki Minaj - Kissing Strangers
- w/ P!nk - What About Us (Acapella)
- Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (Instrumental Mix)
- w/ DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts (Acapella)
- w/ Kendrick Lamar - Humble (Acapella)
- w/ Charlie Puth - Attention (Acapella)
- w/ Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (Acapella)
- Calvin Harris ft. Frank Ocean & Migos - Slide (Instrumental Mix)
- w/ Clean Bandit ft. Zara Larsson - Symphony (Acapella)
- w/ David Guetta & Afrojack ft. Charli XCX & French Montana - Dirty Sexy Money (Acapella)
- w/ Liam Payne ft. Quavo - Strip That Down (Acapella)
- w/ The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Acapella)
