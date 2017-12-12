Armin van Buuren - Christmas Days
Armin van Buuren - Christmas Days testo
[Verse 1]
She woke up in the morning
With the sunrise in her eyes
All that she see is darkness
And she won't tell you why
No more butterflies, they don't ever last
Stolen from the lad, by demons of the past
It's always raining
Hm, she keeps on praying
[Chorus]
Oh, Christmas days (Christmas days)
You lift me when I'm down
Oh, Christmas days
Oh, Christmas days (Christmas days)
You breaking through the clouds
[Verse 2]
And all she needs is shelter
Shelter for the night
And this one could be heaven
But she's looking down the line
[Chorus]
Oh, Christmas days (Christmas days)
You lift me when I'm down
Oh, Christmas days
Oh, Christmas days (Christmas days)
You breaking through the clouds
Oh, Christmas days
[Bridge]
She keeps on praying
She keeps on praying (oh, no)
Oh, Christmas days
She keeps on praying
She keeps on praying (oh, no)
Oh, Christmas days
[Outro]
Oh, o-oh, o-o-oh
Ti potrebbe interessare anche:
-
PubblicatoEd Sheeran - Perfect: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLil Krem - Disco D'oro guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoVasco Rossi - Quante Volte: ascolta l'audio ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoMilky Chance - Flashed Junk Mind: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi testo e traduzione della canzone.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoMax Gazzè - Mentre Dormi: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Something Just Like This: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs