Da Tweekaz - Respect (feat. Anklebreaker) [Extended Mix] (Video ufficiale e testo)
Da Tweekaz - Respect (feat. Anklebreaker) [Extended Mix] testo
Respect
It's something that i feel has been lost, lately
I'm talking about respect on a basic level
Even if you just boil it down to common human decency
It's being lost
The golden rules still applies you still
need to treat people the way you wanna be treated
I see, each and everyone of us not defined by our race or our creed
But each and everyone of us a new opportunity
To find ourselves
Because what i'm talking about it's the one rule that i know
Very deep down
We are all equal, and deserve to be treated
With respect
Because what i'm talking about it's the one rule that i know
Very deep down
We are all equal, and deserve to be treated
With respect
What's gonna happen in 50 years,
when the generations that follow us look back
and see that their forefathers were too afraid
Because what i'm talking about it's the one rule that i know
Very deep down
We are all equal, and deserve to be treated
With respect
