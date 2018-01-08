Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Steve Aoki ft Abigail Breslin – We Are Legend

Dimitri Vegas - We Are Legend testo



[Verse 1]

We were all lost

Almost something so close

On the outlines of your west coast

We were waving red balloons

We were wide-eyed

Oh, we only lived in highlights

A delusion, summer twilight

We were dumb and beautiful



[Pre-Chorus]

Higher than the broken angels

Flying with no parachute

The minute that we felt like this when I knew



[Chorus]

I only wanna be with you

I only wanna be with you

And no one else will ever do

I only wanna be

I only wanna be

I only wanna be with you

That's something that I can't refuse

It's something that I didn't choose

I only wanna be

I only wanna be

I only wanna be with you



[Drop]

I only wanna be with you

I only wanna be

I only wanna be

I only wanna be

I only wanna be with you



[Verse 2]

We were perish

We were subtle, we were drastic

We were calm, we were dramatic

We were fantasy and fear

And you changed me

You were silent and you faced me

Yeah, you saw me and encouraged me

Like a tourist, souvenir (woah)



[Pre-Chorus]

Higher than the broken angels

Flying with no parachute

The minute that we felt like this when I knew



[Chorus]

I only wanna be with you

I only wanna be with you

And no else will ever do

I only wanna be

I only wanna be

I only wanna be with you

That's something that I can't refuse

It's something that I didn't choose

I only wanna be

I only wanna be

I only wanna be with you