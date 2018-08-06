MOHIKANA - I Will Find You
Hope is your survival
A captive path I lead
No matter where you go
I will find you
If it takes a long long time
No matter where you go
I will find you
If it takes a thousand years
(Mohican)
Nachgochema
Anetaha
Anachemowagan
No matter where you go
I will find you
In the place with no frontiers
No matter where you go
I will find you
If it takes a thousand years
(Cherokee)
Hale wao yu ga I sv
Do na dio sv I
Wi ja lo sv
Ha le wao yu
Do na dlo sv
No matter where you go
I will find you
If it takes a long long time
No matter where you go
I will find you
If it takes a thousand years
No matter where you go
I will find you
In the place with no frontiers
No matter where you go
I will find you
If it takes a thousand years
No matter where you go
I will find you
