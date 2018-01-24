ZEDD - The Middle (Video ufficiale e testo)
ZEDD - The Middle testo
Take a seat
Right over there, sat on the stairs
Stay or leave
The cabinets are bare and I'm unaware
Of just how we got into this mess
Got so aggressive
I know we meant
All good intentions
So pull me closer
Why don't you pull me close
Why don't you come on over
I can't just let you go
Baby
Why don't you just meet me in the middle
I'm losing my mind just a little
So why don't you just meet me in the middle
In the middle
Baby
Why don't you just meet me in the middle
I'm losing my mind just a little
So why don't you just meet me in the middle
In the middle
Take a step
Back for a minute, into the kitchen
Floors are wet
And taps are still running, dishes are broken
How did we get into this mess
Got so aggressive
I know we meant
All good intentions
So pull me closer
Why don't you pull me close
Why don't you come on over
I can't just let you go
Baby
Why don't you just meet me in the middle
I'm losing my mind just a little
So why don't you just meet me in the middle
In the middle
Looking at you I can't lie
Just pouring out admission
Regardless my objection
And it's not about my pride
I need you on my skin just
Come over, pull me in just
Oh, Baby
Why don't you just meet me in the middle
I'm losing my mind just a little
So why don't you just meet me in the middle
In the middle, no no
Baby
Why don't you just meet me in the middle
I'm losing my mind just a little
So why don't you just meet me in the middle
In the middle
Baby
Why don't you just meet me in the middle
Baby, I'm losing my mind just a little
So why don't you just meet me in the middle, middle
In the middle, middle
