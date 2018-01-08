Wildstylez - Colours Of The Night (Video ufficiale e testo)
Wildstylez - Colours Of The Night testo
One touch, one strike
Can you feel me shivering
Two souls, one mind
I can hear you whispering
Creating the colors of the night
Out lights make the city come to life
[x2]
Creating the colors of the night [x2]
One blood, one tribe
We can outlast everything
Two hearts, one life
We can beat infinity
Creating the colors of the night
Out lights make the city come to life
[x2]
Creating the colors of the night [x2]
Creating the colors of the night
Out lights make the city come to life
Altro su #Wildstylez
-
PubblicatoHeadhunterz&Wildstylez - Project One (Sound Rush Remix): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLa storica esibizione al Qlimax 2015 di Noisecontrollers & Wildstylez, guarda il video e leggi la tracklist
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLe migliori frasi delle canzoni dei Fedez, sfoglia e crea le tue Lyricard con le tue citazioni preferite.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs