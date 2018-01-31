Adaro - Black Rain (Official Hard Bass Anthem 2018) [Edit] (Video ufficiale e testo)
Adaro - Black Rain (Official Hard Bass Anthem 2018) [Edit] testo
Rain
Black rain [2x]
We breath thunderous, better act like you heard of us
A ton of us criminals, hijackers and murderers
Packin' the pain, smackin' your face
Motherfuckers start prayin', this is Hard Bass
Har-hard [2x]
Bass
B-b-bass-bass
We're at the start of an era
The age of the architects, inventors and constructors of the machina
Transformin' the world around us
They increase our strength
But at the same time magnify our weaknesses
A gift and a curse
That's why we end up destroyin' things instead of creating them
As a species, we're so flawed
And when these grimy clouds above us violently burst open
We expect the storm to cleanse our sins away
Instead, we reap the fallout and drown in these charcoal tears
The black rain
Hard Bass
Feel it
You know what it is
Life
We breath thunderous, better act like you heard of us
A ton of us criminals, hijackers and murderers
Packin' the pain, smackin' your face
Motherfuckers start prayin', this is Hard Bass
And when these grimy clouds above us violently burst open
We expect the storm to cleanse our sins away
(Start prayin' motherfuckers [?x])
Motherfuckers start prayin', this is Hard Bass
Hold on!
Life
