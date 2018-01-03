Avicii - Friend of Mine (feat. Vargas & Lagola) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Avicii - Friend of Mine (feat. Vargas & Lagola) testo



[Verse 1]

Hey, do you remember we said, "Hello"

And you asked me about my Levi's t-shirt

Said ,"You are a friend of mine"

My, oh my

You must have saved me 'bout a thousand times

I wouldn't be the one I am today

If you hadn't been a friend of mine



[Chorus]

I ain't misbehaving, I'm just telling you the truth

Take my love for granted

Yeah, I'd give it all to you

Make me count for something

Yeah, I feel it in my heart

God only knows what I'd have been

If you hadn't been a friend of mine



[Chorus]

I ain't misbehaving, I'm just telling you the truth

Take my love for granted

Yeah, I'd give it all to you

Make me count for something

Yeah, I feel it in my heart

God only knows what I'd have been

If you hadn't been a friend of mine