Avicii - Friend of Mine (feat. Vargas & Lagola) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Avicii - Friend of Mine (feat. Vargas & Lagola)

Avicii - Friend of Mine (feat. Vargas & Lagola) testo

[Verse 1]
Hey, do you remember we said, "Hello"
And you asked me about my Levi's t-shirt
Said ,"You are a friend of mine"
My, oh my
You must have saved me 'bout a thousand times
I wouldn't be the one I am today
If you hadn't been a friend of mine

[Chorus]
I ain't misbehaving, I'm just telling you the truth
Take my love for granted
Yeah, I'd give it all to you
Make me count for something
Yeah, I feel it in my heart
God only knows what I'd have been
If you hadn't been a friend of mine

[Chorus]
I ain't misbehaving, I'm just telling you the truth
Take my love for granted
Yeah, I'd give it all to you
Make me count for something
Yeah, I feel it in my heart
God only knows what I'd have been
If you hadn't been a friend of mine

