Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Live @ Nameless Music Festival 2018
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Dancing Alone
- Sebastian Ingrosso vs. The Source & Candi Staton vs. Alesso & Ryan Tedder vs. Gotye & Kimbra - Laktos vs. You Got The Love vs. Calling vs. Somebody That I Used To Know (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Sebastian Ingrosso & Alesso - ID
- Sebastian Ivarsson & Dropic Thunder - Tridonic
- Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party ft. ADL - Antidote
- w/ Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party ft. ADL - Antidote (Salvatore Ganacci Remix)
- Swedish House Mafia - One
- w/ Swedish House Mafia - One (Garmiani Remix)
- Federico Scavo & Nicola Fasano & Miami Rockets vs. Quintino - Balada vs. Carnival (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- D.O.D & Afrojack vs. Sebastian Ingrosso vs. Queen & Digitalz vs. The Temper Trap & Axwell & Dirty South - Taking You Back vs. Dark River vs. Bohemian Rhapsody vs. Sweet Disposition (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso & Trevor Guthrie vs. Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl ft. Georgi Kay - Dreamer vs. In My Mind (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Don't You Worry Child
- w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Pusha-T - This Time
- w/ Alesso vs. OneRepublic - If I Lose Myself
- The Prodigy - No Good (Start The Dance)
- w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Vargas & Lagola - On My Way
- w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash & John Martin vs. Green Velvet & Nicky Romero - Reload vs. Flash (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- w/ Alesso vs. OneRepublic - If I Lose Myself (Acapella)
- The Fugees vs. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Vargas & Lagola - Killing Me Softly vs. Sun Is Shining (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
