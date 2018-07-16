Axwell ^ Ingrosso - Ultra Europe 2018
AXWELL Λ INGROSSO AT ULTRA EUROPE IN SPLIT (CROATIA) - TRACKLIST / SETLIST
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso & Klahr - ID
- w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Vargas & Lagola - Sun Is Shining (Acapella)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Sanjin - How Do You Feel Right Now
- Tom Swoon & Teamworx vs. The Game & Skrillex vs. Syndicate Of L.A.W. vs. Axwell - Atom vs. El Chapo vs. Right On Time vs. Barricade (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso vs. Magnificence & Steff Da Campo - We Come, We Rave, We Love vs. Out Of My Mind (Swedish House Mafia Mashup)
- Magnificence & Seth Hills vs. Childish Gambino - Fire vs. This Is America (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Antoine Delvig & Felicity vs. CamelPhat & Elderbrook & Tom Staar - Jack That Body vs. Cola (Axwell Mashup)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso vs. Swedish House Mafia ft. Pharrell Williams - Dream Bigger vs. One (Your Name) (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Sebastian Ingrosso vs. Daft Punk vs. The Temper Trap & Axwell & Dirty South - Dark River vs. Aerodynamic vs. Sweet Disposition (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Ingrosso & LIOHN & Salvatore vs. TV Noise - FLAGS! vs. 808 (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know
- w/ Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. RØMANS - Dancing Alone
- Sebastian Ingrosso vs. The Source & Candi Staton vs. Alesso & Ryan Tedder vs. Gotye & Kimbra - Laktos vs. You Got The Love vs. Calling vs. Somebody That I Used To Know (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Sebastian Ingrosso & Alesso - ID
- Sebastian Ivarsson & Dropic Thunder - Tridonic
- Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party ft. ADL - Antidote (Salvatore Ganacci Remix)
- Swedish House Mafia - One
- w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Wakanda
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso & Trevor Guthrie vs. Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl ft. Georgi Kay - Dreamer vs. In My Mind (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Vargas & Lagola - Something New
- The Prodigy vs. Axwell Λ Ingrosso & Vargas & Lagola vs. Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash & John Martin vs. OneRepublic - No Good vs. On My Way vs. Reload vs. If I Lose Myself vs. Flash (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Don't You Worry Child
- w/ Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - Wake Me Up (Acapella)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Vargas & Lagola - Sun Is Shining
