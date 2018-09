View this post on Instagram

it’s time! for the last year my life has revolved around writing and producing my debut album. i spent most of the process in a little airbnb on Vestal Avenue, LA, surrounded by palm trees, good friends and birds chirping. everything you’re gonna hear on this album is very recent and close to my heart. im so happy i get to finally share it with all of you ❤ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ album1 will be out on @bitbirdofficial 🕊September 21, you can preorder it now from link in bio :)