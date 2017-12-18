Lucas & Steve (Live-set) | 538Jingleball 2017

Lucas & Steve vs. Pep & Rash - Feel Alive

Nicky Romero vs. Zonderling & Don Diablo - Toulouse vs. Tunnel Vision (Sam Feldt Mashup)

Throttle - Baddest Behaviour

Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve vs. Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - Show Me Your Love vs. Wake Me Up (Lucas & Steve Mashup)

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Don Diablo Remix)

Lucas & Steve - Make It Right

Don Diablo - Momentum

w/ Steve Angello & Laidback Luke ft. Robin S - Show Me Love

LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & Goonrock - Party Rock Anthem

w/ Lucas & Steve - Love On My Mind

Madison Mars - Magneto

Sam Feldt X Lucas & Steve ft. Wulf - Summer On You (Club Edit)

w/ Pitbull ft. Lil Jon & Will.I.Am & JD - Put Your Fuckin Hands Up (Acapella)

Sam Feldt & Lucas & Steve & Wulf vs. Eric Prydz - Summer On You vs. Pjanoo (Lucas & Steve Mashup)

w/ JOYRYDE - Hot Drum

Going Deeper vs. Major Lazer & Justin Bieber & MØ - Mighty Fun Splasher vs. Cold Water (Lucas & Steve Mashup)

w/ Don Diablo & Khrebto - Got The Love

w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem) (3, 2, 1 Go Acapella)

Calvin Harris - I'm Not Alone (Lucas & Steve Rework)

w/ Florence + The Machine - You've Got The Love (Acapella)

Fedde Le Grand & Willcox vs. Deorro & Chris Brown - Put Your Hands Up For Detroit vs. Five More Hours (Lucas & Steve Mashup)

Ummet Ozcan X Lucas & Steve - Higher (Old Version)

w/ The Police - Message In A Bottle (Acapella)

Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve ft. Little Giants - Keep Your Head Up (Club Mix)

Madison Mars - Milky Way

w/ Calvin Harris - Feel So Close (Acapella)

w/ Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded

Hardwell & KSHMR - Power (Lucas & Steve Remix)

Rune RK - Calabria (Firebeatz Remix)

w/ Izecold ft. Molly Ann - Close (Brooks Remix)

Swedish House Mafia - One

Lucas & Steve vs. Pep & Rash vs. ZHU - Enigma vs. Faded (Lucas & Steve Mashup)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)

w/ MOTi ft. Nabiha - Turn Me Up (ViP Mix)

Lucas & Steve x Mike Williams x Curbi - Let's Go

w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Emily Warren - Paris (Acapella)

ID - ID

Martin Garrix & Brooks - Byte

Bassjackers x Lucas & Steve ft. Caroline Pennell - These Heights

w/ Bassjackers x Lucas & Steve ft. Caroline Pennell - These Heights (Club Mix)

Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know (Ummet Ozcan Remix)

Brooks & GRX - Boomerang