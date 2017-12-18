Lucas & Steve (Live-set) | 538Jingleball 2017
Lucas & Steve @ 538Jingleball 2017, Ziggo Dome Amsterdam
- Lucas & Steve vs. Pep & Rash - Feel Alive
- Nicky Romero vs. Zonderling & Don Diablo - Toulouse vs. Tunnel Vision (Sam Feldt Mashup)
- Throttle - Baddest Behaviour
- Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve vs. Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - Show Me Your Love vs. Wake Me Up (Lucas & Steve Mashup)
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Don Diablo Remix)
- Lucas & Steve - Make It Right
- Don Diablo - Momentum
- w/ Steve Angello & Laidback Luke ft. Robin S - Show Me Love
- LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & Goonrock - Party Rock Anthem
- w/ Lucas & Steve - Love On My Mind
- Madison Mars - Magneto
- Sam Feldt X Lucas & Steve ft. Wulf - Summer On You (Club Edit)
- w/ Pitbull ft. Lil Jon & Will.I.Am & JD - Put Your Fuckin Hands Up (Acapella)
- Sam Feldt & Lucas & Steve & Wulf vs. Eric Prydz - Summer On You vs. Pjanoo (Lucas & Steve Mashup)
- w/ JOYRYDE - Hot Drum
- Going Deeper vs. Major Lazer & Justin Bieber & MØ - Mighty Fun Splasher vs. Cold Water (Lucas & Steve Mashup)
- w/ Don Diablo & Khrebto - Got The Love
- w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem) (3, 2, 1 Go Acapella)
- Calvin Harris - I'm Not Alone (Lucas & Steve Rework)
- w/ Florence + The Machine - You've Got The Love (Acapella)
- Fedde Le Grand & Willcox vs. Deorro & Chris Brown - Put Your Hands Up For Detroit vs. Five More Hours (Lucas & Steve Mashup)
- Ummet Ozcan X Lucas & Steve - Higher (Old Version)
- w/ The Police - Message In A Bottle (Acapella)
- Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve ft. Little Giants - Keep Your Head Up (Club Mix)
- Madison Mars - Milky Way
- w/ Calvin Harris - Feel So Close (Acapella)
- w/ Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded
- Hardwell & KSHMR - Power (Lucas & Steve Remix)
- Rune RK - Calabria (Firebeatz Remix)
- w/ Izecold ft. Molly Ann - Close (Brooks Remix)
- Swedish House Mafia - One
- Lucas & Steve vs. Pep & Rash vs. ZHU - Enigma vs. Faded (Lucas & Steve Mashup)
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)
- w/ MOTi ft. Nabiha - Turn Me Up (ViP Mix)
- Lucas & Steve x Mike Williams x Curbi - Let's Go
- w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Emily Warren - Paris (Acapella)
- ID - ID
- Martin Garrix & Brooks - Byte
- Bassjackers x Lucas & Steve ft. Caroline Pennell - These Heights
- w/ Bassjackers x Lucas & Steve ft. Caroline Pennell - These Heights (Club Mix)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know (Ummet Ozcan Remix)
- Brooks & GRX - Boomerang
- Lucas & Steve - Up Till Dawn (On The Move) (Club Mix)
