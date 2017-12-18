Home #Lucas & Steve Video Lucas & Steve (Live-set) | 538Jingleball 2017
Lucas & Steve (Live-set) | 538Jingleball 2017

Lucas & Steve @ 538Jingleball 2017, Ziggo Dome Amsterdam

  1. Lucas & Steve vs. Pep & Rash - Feel Alive
  2. Nicky Romero vs. Zonderling & Don Diablo - Toulouse vs. Tunnel Vision (Sam Feldt Mashup)
  3. Throttle - Baddest Behaviour
  4. Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve vs. Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - Show Me Your Love vs. Wake Me Up (Lucas & Steve Mashup)
  5. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Don Diablo Remix)
  6. Lucas & Steve - Make It Right
  7. Don Diablo - Momentum
  8. w/ Steve Angello & Laidback Luke ft. Robin S - Show Me Love
  9. LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & Goonrock - Party Rock Anthem
  10. w/ Lucas & Steve - Love On My Mind
  11. Madison Mars - Magneto
  12. Sam Feldt X Lucas & Steve ft. Wulf - Summer On You (Club Edit)
  13. w/ Pitbull ft. Lil Jon & Will.I.Am & JD - Put Your Fuckin Hands Up (Acapella)
  14. Sam Feldt & Lucas & Steve & Wulf vs. Eric Prydz - Summer On You vs. Pjanoo (Lucas & Steve Mashup)
  15. w/ JOYRYDE - Hot Drum
  16. Going Deeper vs. Major Lazer & Justin Bieber & MØ - Mighty Fun Splasher vs. Cold Water (Lucas & Steve Mashup)
  17. w/ Don Diablo & Khrebto - Got The Love
  18. w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem) (3, 2, 1 Go Acapella)
  19. Calvin Harris - I'm Not Alone (Lucas & Steve Rework)
  20. w/ Florence + The Machine - You've Got The Love (Acapella)
  21. Fedde Le Grand & Willcox vs. Deorro & Chris Brown - Put Your Hands Up For Detroit vs. Five More Hours (Lucas & Steve Mashup)
  22. Ummet Ozcan X Lucas & Steve - Higher (Old Version)
  23. w/ The Police - Message In A Bottle (Acapella)
  24. Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve ft. Little Giants - Keep Your Head Up (Club Mix)
  25. Madison Mars - Milky Way
  26. w/ Calvin Harris - Feel So Close (Acapella)
  27. w/ Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded
  28. Hardwell & KSHMR - Power (Lucas & Steve Remix)
  29. Rune RK - Calabria (Firebeatz Remix)
  30. w/ Izecold ft. Molly Ann - Close (Brooks Remix)
  31. Swedish House Mafia - One
  32. Lucas & Steve vs. Pep & Rash vs. ZHU - Enigma vs. Faded (Lucas & Steve Mashup)
  33. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)
  34. w/ MOTi ft. Nabiha - Turn Me Up (ViP Mix)
  35. Lucas & Steve x Mike Williams x Curbi - Let's Go
  36. w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Emily Warren - Paris (Acapella)
  37. ID - ID
  38. Martin Garrix & Brooks - Byte
  39. Bassjackers x Lucas & Steve ft. Caroline Pennell - These Heights
  40. w/ Bassjackers x Lucas & Steve ft. Caroline Pennell - These Heights (Club Mix)
  41. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know (Ummet Ozcan Remix)
  42. Brooks & GRX - Boomerang
  43. Lucas & Steve - Up Till Dawn (On The Move) (Club Mix)

