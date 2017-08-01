Afrojack @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Mainstage) (Weekend 2)

Afrojack & Hardwell ft. MC Ambush - ID

Cesqeaux & Afrojack ft. OT. Genasis - Life Good (NLW Remix)

w/ Afrojack ft. Mike Taylor - SummerThing!

Hardwell & Maddix - Smash This Beat

w/ Afrojack & Steve Aoki ft. Miss Palmer - No Beef

NLW vs. Jack Û vs. Silvio Ecomo & Chuckie vs. Galantis - Daft Ragga vs. Jungle Bae vs. Moombah vs. No Money (Afrojack Mashup)

Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar - Goosebumps

w/ Calvin Harris & Disciples ft. Ina Wroldsen - How Deep Is Your Love (Calvin Harris & R3hab Remix)

David Guetta ft. Nicki Minaj & Afrojack - Hey Mama

w/ David Guetta ft. Nicki Minaj & Afrojack vs. JumoDaddy vs. The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey - Hey Mama vs. Black Horse vs. Closer (Afrojack Mashup)

Reece Low - Bounce That Ass

NLW & Mightyfools - ID

Migos ft. Lil ƱZi Vert vs. Skrillex & MUST DIE! - Bad And Boujee vs. VIP's (Afrojack Mashup)

The Game & Skrillex & Sikdope vs. David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK & Harrison & DallasK - El Chapo vs. Ain't A Party vs. Powertrip (Afrojack Mashup)

2 Live Crew - We Want Some Pussy

w/ KSHMR & Snails - The Serpent

w/ Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay (Ravitez Remix)

w/ Jauz & Crankdat - I Hold Still

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)

w/ Afrojack - Ray Bomb (Turn Up The Bass Acapella)

w/ Silvio Ecomo & Chuckie - Moombah (Afrojack Remix)

w/ MERCER - Encore (SayMyName Remix / Afrojack Edit)

w/ The Weeknd - Can't Feel My Face (Malaa Remix)

w/ Martin Garrix - Animals (Acapella)

Afrojack & Martin Garrix vs. Calvin Harris & Alesso feat. Hurts vs. Martin Garrix vs. Mightyfools - Turn Up The Speakers vs. Under Control vs. Animals vs. Footrocker (Afrojack Mashup)

David Guetta & Showtek ft. VASSY - BAD

w/ Zomboy - Terror Squad (Bro Safari & Ricky Remedy Remix / Cacophonic & Dimebag Edit)

Afrojack ft. Shermanology - Can't Stop Me (Afrojack Edit)

w/ Zomboy vs. DJ Snake - Like A Bitch vs. Propaganda (Afrojack Edit)

w/ Afrojack & Jay Karama vs. 4B & Aazar - Diamonds vs. Pop That (Afrojack Mashup)

Pitbull & Ne-Yo & Afrojack & Nayer vs. Boombox Cartel vs. Kendrick Lamar - Give Me Everything vs. Jefe vs. Humble (Afrojack Edit)

Afrojack vs. David Guetta & Sia vs. Hardwell & W&W vs. Zedd & Lucky Date - ID (Kids Again) vs. Titanium vs. Don't Stop The Madness vs. Fall Into The Sky (Afrojack UMF 2015 Mashup)

Hardwell & W&W feat. Fatman Scoop vs. Zombie Nation - Don't Stop The Madness vs. Kernkraft 400 (Hardwell Mashup)

Afrojack & Hardwell ft. MC Ambush - ID

David Guetta ft. Justin Bieber - 2U (Afrojack Remix)

Afrojack ft. Stephen Wrabel - Ten Feet Tall

Avicii ft. Simon Aldred - Waiting For Love

w/ Fais ft. Afrojack - Hey (Tom & Jame Remix)