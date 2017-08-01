Home #Tomorrowland Video Alok @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Freedom Stage) (Weekend 2)
Alok @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Freedom Stage) (Weekend 2)

  1. ALOK & Bhaskar - Fuego (Intro Edit)
  2. ALOK & Sevenn - BYOB
  3. w/ ALOK & Sevenn - BYOB (ID Remix)
  4. Linkin Park vs. ALOK & Sevenn - Numb vs. I Need The Bass (ALOK Mashup)
  5. Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way (Waiting For) (Evokings Bootleg)
  6. w/ Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Save The World (Acapella)
  7. w/ Wolsh - Never Hide
  8. ID - ID
  9. ALOK & Bruno Martini ft. Zeeba - Hear Me Now (Live Vocals)
  10. Ed Sheeran vs. Zerb & Future Class - Shape Of You vs. In The Dark (ALOK Mashup)
  11. Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg & Kurupt & Nate Dogg - The Next Episode
  12. w/ Valentino Khan - Deep Down Low (Acapella)
  13. Jebu - Go Ahead
  14. Tiësto & Sevenn - BOOM
  15. w/ Tiësto & Sevenn - BOOM (ID Remix)
  16. Benny Benassi pres. The Biz - Satisfaction (Victor Ruiz & Alex Stein & Gabe Bootleg)
  17. w/ MERCER - Qazar
  18. RICCI - High As Hell
  19. Cat Dealers & JRDN vs. Calvin Harris & Disciples - Future Sound Deep Love (Cat Dealers Mashup)
  20. ALOK ft. IRO - Love Is A Temple (Live Vocals)
  21. w/ ALOK ft. IRO - Love Is A Temple (Scorsi Remix)
  22. Kungs vs. Cookin' On 3 Burners ft. Kylie Auldist - This Girl
  23. Eurythmics vs. RICCI - Sweet Pop Dat Pussy (Cat Dealers Mahup)
  24. DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You
  25. w/ DJ Antoine - Work Your Pussy (RIVAS (BR) Bootleg)
  26. ALOK & Bruno Martini ft. Zeeba - Never Let Me Go (Live Vocals)
  27. Eric Prydz vs. Steve Angello & Laidback Luke vs. Robin S - Opus vs. Be vs. Show Me Love (Steve Angello Live Edit)
  28. ALOK & Bhaskar - Fuego (Sevenn Remix)

