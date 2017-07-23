Seven Lions @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Monstercat Stage)
- Seven Lions ft. Fiora - Days To Come
- w/ Seven Lions & Myon & Shane 54 ft. Tove Lo - Strangers
- Maestro Harrell - Pandemik
- Seven Lions ft. Vök - Creation
- Seven Lions - ID
- Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
- w/ NGHTMRE & LOUDPVCK - Click Clack
- Seven Lions & Kill The Noise - ID
- w/ Perpetuous Dreamer ft. Elles De Graaf - The Sound Of Goodbye
- Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix)
- Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit
- Andrew Rayel - Epiphany
- w/ Ellie Goulding - Lights (Acapella)
- w/ Seven Lions ft. Ellie Goulding - Don't Leave
- Seven Lions ft. NÉONHÈART - Where I Won't Be Found
- Blasterjaxx ft. Ghost Wars - Double Lives
- Seven Lions & Illenium & Said The Sky ft. HALIENE - Rush Over Me
- w/ Seven Lions & Illenium & Said The Sky ft. HALIENE vs. Trivecta - Rush Over Me vs. Shatterpoint (Seven Lions Mashup)
- Excision & Space Laces - Throwin' Elbows
- Myon ft. Alissa Feudo - Omen In The Rain (Seven Lions Remix)
- Seven Lions & Echos - Cold Skin (Stonebank Remix)
- Seven Lions - Steps Of Deep Slumber
- LoaX & Dirty Ducks - Lockdown
- Seven Lions ft. Lights - Falling Away (Festival Mix)
- Seven Lions & Jason Ross ft. Paul Meany - Higher Love
- Sagi Abitbul & Guy Haliva - Stanga
- Seven Lions ft. Skyler Stonestreet - Freesol
- Barely Alive - Ca$h
- w/ FuntCase & Virtual Riot - Borg (Downlink Remix)
- Excision - The Paradox (Seven Lions & Dimibo Remix)
- Andrew Rayel - Tacadum
- Pane Mua - Power Stomp (Spag Heddy Remix)
- Seven Lions ft. Kerli - Worlds Apart
