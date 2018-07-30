Home #Tomorrowland Video W&W @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2018 (Mainstage) (Weekend 2)
W&W @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2018 (Mainstage) (Weekend 2)

W&W AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 27, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST

  • W&W - Rave Culture (Intro Edit)
  • W&W - Put 'Em Up
  • W&W & Blasterjaxx - ID
  • Pakito - Living On Video (Mark Sixma Rework)
  • w/ W&W - Rave After Rave
  • Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Armin Van Buuren & W&W - ID
  • w/ David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK ft. Harrison - Ain't A Party (Acapella)
  • W&W & Ummet Ozcan - ID
  • W&W & Groove Coverage - God Is A Girl
  • W&W & Vini Vici vs. Armin van Buuren - Chakra vs. Blah Blah Blah (W&W Mashup)
  • ID - ID
  • w/ Jamie Lewis ft. Michael Watford - For You (Put Your Hands Up In The Air Acapella)
  • Jordan & Baker & W&W vs. Chuckie vs. Blasterjaxx - Explode vs. Who's Ready To Jump vs. Rocket (W&W Mashup)
  • Eminem - The Real Slim Shady (W&W Bootleg)
  • W&W & Hardwell & Lil Jon - Live The Night
  • NWYR vs. Linkin Park - Voltage vs. Numb (JETFIRE Mashup)
  • NWYR - ID
  • Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer (Maurice West Bootleg)
  • w/ VINAI ft. Harrison - The Wave
  • w/ Hardwell & MAKJ - Countdown (Acapella)
  • w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (W&W Bootleg)
  • Avicii - Levels (W&W Bootleg)
  • SaberZ - ID
  • w/ Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss (Acapella)
  • w/ Bingo Players - Buzzcut (1, 2, 3, Go Acapella)
  • NWYR & Andrew Rayel - ID
  • Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & W&W vs. The White Stripes - Arcade vs. Seven Nation Army (W&W Edit)
  • W&W & Maurice West - ID
  • W&W & Maurice West - ID
  • ID - Ready To Rave
  • Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. W&W - Crowd Control
  • Hans Zimmer vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - He's A Pirate
  • w/ Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit (Acapella)
  • D-Block & S-te-Fan ft. MC Villain - We Don't Stop (Lights Out)
  • W&W & Dr Phunk - ID

