W&W @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2018 (Mainstage) (Weekend 2)
- W&W - Rave Culture (Intro Edit)
- W&W - Put 'Em Up
- W&W & Blasterjaxx - ID
- Pakito - Living On Video (Mark Sixma Rework)
- w/ W&W - Rave After Rave
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Armin Van Buuren & W&W - ID
- w/ David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK ft. Harrison - Ain't A Party (Acapella)
- W&W & Ummet Ozcan - ID
- W&W & Groove Coverage - God Is A Girl
- W&W & Vini Vici vs. Armin van Buuren - Chakra vs. Blah Blah Blah (W&W Mashup)
- ID - ID
- w/ Jamie Lewis ft. Michael Watford - For You (Put Your Hands Up In The Air Acapella)
- Jordan & Baker & W&W vs. Chuckie vs. Blasterjaxx - Explode vs. Who's Ready To Jump vs. Rocket (W&W Mashup)
- Eminem - The Real Slim Shady (W&W Bootleg)
- W&W & Hardwell & Lil Jon - Live The Night
- NWYR vs. Linkin Park - Voltage vs. Numb (JETFIRE Mashup)
- NWYR - ID
- Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer (Maurice West Bootleg)
- w/ VINAI ft. Harrison - The Wave
- w/ Hardwell & MAKJ - Countdown (Acapella)
- w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (W&W Bootleg)
- Avicii - Levels (W&W Bootleg)
- SaberZ - ID
- w/ Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss (Acapella)
- w/ Bingo Players - Buzzcut (1, 2, 3, Go Acapella)
- NWYR & Andrew Rayel - ID
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & W&W vs. The White Stripes - Arcade vs. Seven Nation Army (W&W Edit)
- W&W & Maurice West - ID
- W&W & Maurice West - ID
- ID - Ready To Rave
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. W&W - Crowd Control
- Hans Zimmer vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - He's A Pirate
- w/ Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit (Acapella)
- D-Block & S-te-Fan ft. MC Villain - We Don't Stop (Lights Out)
- W&W & Dr Phunk - ID
